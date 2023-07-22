Live F1, Qualifying Hungary: Ferrari seeks pole | FormulaPassion – Live

[F1] – Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to the direct writing of Qualifications of the Hungarian Grand Prix, the first in which an experiment will be carried out with the obligation to use the hard compound in Q1 and the medium compound in Q2.

PL3 mysterious

Lewis Hamilton was the fastest and quite a bit on the same soft tire compared to Verstappen and Perez, separated by just a few thousandths. Fourth Hulkenberg, then Norris, the first with a medium tire. A picture that makes it really difficult to predict what it will be the final outcome in Q3 without forgetting that traffic and the obligation to use the hard tires in Q1 could lead to some surprises.

Session in progress

16.13 – Gasly moves into second position 85 thousandths behind Verstappen. Leclerc launches.

16.12 – Leclerc is in 15th position.

16.11 – Fourth time trial for Tsunoda, Ricciardo is eighth. Eliminated for now Stroll, Hulkenberg, Sargeant, Ocon and Magnussen.

16.10 – Verstappen takes the lead in 1’18″658. Albon returns to eighth position. Sainz climbs to ninth position, Leclerc is 13th.

16.09 – Norris and Piastri move up to fourth and fifth position.

16.08 – After these first laps, the eliminated are Sainz, Tsunoda, Ricciardo, Albon and Sargeant, the Williams drivers have seen their time canceled due to non-compliance with the track limits.

16.07 – Perez moves to second position 26 thousandths from Bottas, which become 69 because Bottas drops to 1’18″775.

16.06 – Eighth Albon, at the moment Leclerc is eleventh, Sainz sixteenth.

16.05 Russell third, Hamilton fourth.

16.04 – Bottas does better, 1’18″818Verstappen is second at 72 thousandths.

16.03 – Perez takes the lead in 1’19″292.

16.02 – Those who manage to pass the cut with only one set of hard tires must also be followed, keeping two new ones for the race.

16.01 – Immediately heavy traffic on the track, in a Q1 that promises to be a real conundrum between hard tires and difficulty in putting in a clean lap.

16.00 – Green light at the bottom of the pit lane, Q1 starts.

15.55 – We remind you that as a result of the experiment on the Qualifying format, in Q1 it will be mandatory to use the hard compound, in Q2 the medium one, then space for the soft for those who reach Q3.

15.50 – 26°C the air temperature, 46°C that of the asphalt, 0% risk of rain.

15.45 – Super renewal for the Hungarian GP: it will be on the calendar until 2032.

15.30 – Telemetric analysis of PL3.

15.15 – The F2 Sprint Race has just finished, victory for Dennis Hauger ahead of Ayumu Iwasa and Oliver Bearman.

15.00 – Let’s start our news from the results of the third free practice session.

