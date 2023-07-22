Fuego Volcano Erupts in Guatemala, Triggering Explosions and Ash Fall

Title: “Guatemala’s Fire Volcano Erupts, Affecting Nearby Communities”

Subtitle: “The Most Active Volcano in Central America Triggers Alarm”

Guatemala City – The Fire volcano, located in south central Guatemala, erupted on Friday, according to the National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology, and Hydrology of Guatemala (Insivumeh). The volcano, standing at an altitude of 3,763 meters above sea level, experienced multiple explosions in the past two days, releasing plumes of smoke reaching heights of up to 4,800 meters.

Communities in the southwest region of Guatemala, including Panimache, Santa Sofia, Blood of Christ, and Yepocapa, were affected as the ashes dispersed over a distance of 10 to 20 kilometers. The eruption raised concerns for the safety and well-being of the local residents.

Dubbed as the most active volcano in Central America, the Guatemalan Fire Volcano has been active since the 16th century. Its indigenous name, Chi’gag, translates to “where is the fire.” Situated within the Central American Volcanic Arc and the Sierra Madre mountain range, the volcano’s recent activity also triggered the awakening of the santiaguito volcano, a secondary vent of the Santa Maria Volcano.

As the early morning hours unfolded, the glowing incandescence atop the dome was visible, while seismic stations recorded weak explosions leading to avalanches in all directions. The columns of gas and ash reached heights of over 3,000 meters above sea level, with the possibility of pyroclastic flows, a deadly volcanic phenomenon.

Pyroclastic flows, described as “waterfalls of fiery volcanic gases and rocks,” pose a severe threat to anyone caught in their path. These fast-moving flows have the potential to cause significant damage and loss of life.

The local authorities are closely monitoring the situation and urging residents in the affected communities to remain vigilant. Emergency response teams are actively engaged in implementing necessary evacuation measures while assessing the ongoing volcanic activity.

As the Fire volcano continues to display heightened activity, Insivumeh scientists and experts are closely observing and analyzing the situation to mitigate potential risks. The information provided by Insivumeh serves as a vital resource for advancing volcanic hazard assessment and ensuring public safety.

Residents and visitors in the region are advised to stay updated with official announcements and follow the guidance provided by local authorities to ensure their safety during this volatile period.

