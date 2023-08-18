Facebook Users in the US Have One Week to Request Payment in Data Privacy Settlement

Facebook Settles Privacy Lawsuits, Users Have One Week to Request Payment

New York (CNN) – Facebook users in the United States have just one week left to request their share of a $725 million privacy settlement. Last December, Facebook’s parent company, Meta, agreed to settle a series of class-action lawsuits accusing the social media giant of allowing third parties access to users’ private data without their consent.

The settlement includes the private data of approximately 70 million Facebook users in the US, which was accessed by political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica during the 2016 presidential campaign of Donald Trump. This sensitive information could range from basic personal details such as birthdays and hometowns to more private content like messages.

To be eligible for a payment, users must have had a Facebook account between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022. The deadline to file a claim online is 11:59 p.m. PST on Friday, August 25. Those submitting their claim by mail must ensure that the postmark is before August 25.

The amount users can potentially receive depends on several factors. It will be determined by the number of valid applications received, the duration of users’ Facebook activity during the specified period, and the net proceeds of the settlement after deducting administrative and legal costs. For each month of active Facebook usage, the deal administrator will assign one point. The total net settlement amount will then be divided by the total number of points, determining the payment per user per month.

Although payment dates have not been confirmed, a final approval hearing is scheduled for September 7, at which the court will decide whether to approve the settlement. If there are appeals, the payout distribution may be further delayed. The settlement’s website states that payments will be distributed as soon as possible after final approval and resolution of any appeals.

It is important to note that users who join the “settlement class” and claim a payment will no longer be able to sue Facebook or participate in any other lawsuits against the company relating to the covered issues.

The July 26 deadline to “opt out” of the settlement has passed. Users who did not opt out are reminded that by participating in the settlement, they are forfeiting their right to sue Facebook in the future.

As the deadline approaches, Facebook users are urged to submit their claims promptly to ensure they receive their rightful share of the settlement. For more information and to file a claim, visit the settlement’s official website.

