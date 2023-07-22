Fadoi Puglia, ‘33% of outpatient clinics in hospitals close in the summer’ – News

33% of the outpatient clinics in Apulian hospitals are closed in the summer due to lack of staff and overall the drop in performance is 55.6%. This is what emerges from a survey by the Federation of Apulian hospital internist doctors (Fadoi), according to which with a third of the staff on vacation, the quality of assistance is compromised in 44% of the wards. “But – highlights Fadoi – in order not to bring our hospitals to collapse, almost half of the doctors increase their workloads and about a third skip rest shifts”.





The Fadoi survey was conducted in nine internal medicine operating units of the Apulian hospitals: “A situation – reads the report – which also reflects what happens in a large part of the departments of other medical specialties”. Even if, specifies the president Fadoi, Francesco Dentali, “in internal medicines the shortages of staff that are accentuated in the summer rest period make the picture more critical due to the fact that our wards are still erroneously classified as ‘low intensity of care’, which in no way reflects the complexity of elderly patients with multiple morbidities”.





Holidays lead to a reduction of staff in the ward which varies between 21 and 30% in 33.3% of cases; between 30 and 50% in 22.2% of departments; while the deficiency is between 11 and 20% in 11.1% of cases. For those who remain on duty, according to the survey, the volume of work increases: many doctors work extra shifts to cover night shifts and 33.3% skip weekly rest periods.



