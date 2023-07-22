Soccer World Cup: Japan plays great against Zambia

Because in addition to the goals from Miyazawa (43′, 62′), Tanaka (55′), Endo (71′) and Ueki (101’/penalty), there were two more goal alarms in Zambia’s penalty area, but after a VAR decision it was ruled offside in each case. The same was true of a penalty whistle for Japan, which was withdrawn after being offside in the attack before it.

Zambia, who had recently won or drawn against Germany (3-2) and Switzerland (3-3) in tests, could not keep up and only managed to get a few shots towards the goal in the end.

FIFA Soccer World Cup

Saturday:

Sambia – Japan 0:5 (0:1)

Hamilton, SR Olofsson (SWE)

Torfolge:

0:1 Miyazawa (43.)

0:2 Tanaka (55.)

0:3 Miyazawa (62.)

0:4 Endo (71.)

0: 5 Ueki (101st/penalty)

Zambia: Musonda – Mweemba (82./Phiri), Belemu, Tembo, Musesa – Banda, Katongo, Lungu (72./Lubandji) – Banda, Kundananji, Mapepa (72./Chitundu, 99./Sakala)

Japan: Yamashita – Minami, Kumagai, Ishikawa – Shimizu, Nagano, Endo (77./Seike), Hasegawa – Miyazawa (93./Chiba), Tanaka (66./Ueki), Fujino (77./Naomoto)

Yellow-red card: Musonda (97th)

