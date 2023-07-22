Home » Soccer World Cup: Japan plays great against Zambia
Sports

Soccer World Cup: Japan plays great against Zambia

by admin
Soccer World Cup: Japan plays great against Zambia

Because in addition to the goals from Miyazawa (43′, 62′), Tanaka (55′), Endo (71′) and Ueki (101’/penalty), there were two more goal alarms in Zambia’s penalty area, but after a VAR decision it was ruled offside in each case. The same was true of a penalty whistle for Japan, which was withdrawn after being offside in the attack before it.

Zambia, who had recently won or drawn against Germany (3-2) and Switzerland (3-3) in tests, could not keep up and only managed to get a few shots towards the goal in the end.

FIFA Soccer World Cup

Saturday:

Sambia – Japan 0:5 (0:1)

Hamilton, SR Olofsson (SWE)

Torfolge:
0:1 Miyazawa (43.)
0:2 Tanaka (55.)
0:3 Miyazawa (62.)
0:4 Endo (71.)
0: 5 Ueki (101st/penalty)

Zambia: Musonda – Mweemba (82./Phiri), Belemu, Tembo, Musesa – Banda, Katongo, Lungu (72./Lubandji) – Banda, Kundananji, Mapepa (72./Chitundu, 99./Sakala)

Japan: Yamashita – Minami, Kumagai, Ishikawa – Shimizu, Nagano, Endo (77./Seike), Hasegawa – Miyazawa (93./Chiba), Tanaka (66./Ueki), Fujino (77./Naomoto)

Yellow-red card: Musonda (97th)

See also  Scattered considerations after Monza-Milan (0-1)

You may also like

Lionel Messi’s Dream Debut: Argentine Star Seals Victory...

Virtus Bologna ‘one step away’ from Bryant Dunston?...

Inter Pergolettese 10-0: goals and highlights from the...

“I feel like I don’t deserve it”, Thibaut...

Al via i FIE Fencing World Championships Milan...

Football on TV? League matches and preliminary rounds...

León Defeats Vancouver in Historic Penalty Shootout to...

Milan, Okafor’s medical checks underway: contract details VIDEO...

Scores in the first round from 4 p.m

Formula 1, Hungarian GP times 2023: where to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy