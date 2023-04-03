Through the Soyapango fence, the elements of the Armed Forces of El Salvador located the terrorist José Enmanuel Reyes Cañas, alias Calavera, identified as a homeboy from 18S.

This criminal was intercepted during a vehicle control, he has a record for illegal groups and simple homicide, for which he was handed over to the corresponding authorities to face justice.

The authorities of the Army and police remain deployed throughout the entire territory to identify more gang members who are hiding from justice, thus guaranteeing the well-being of the Salvadoran population.