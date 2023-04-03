Atlético Huila, beat Deportivo Cali by the slightest difference with a goal from Marcus Vinicius and left the Azucareros at the bottom of the standings and more compromised in relegation.

By: Hernán Galindo M.

Photo: Win Sports

Deportivo Cali closed the day on Sunday by visiting Atlético Huila at the Guillermo Plazas Alcid, in a duel that ended 1-0 for the opitas, who not only left the relegation zone, but also sank the Verdiblancos -who fell one box- .

In a duel marked by despair, Huila jumped onto the field with the conviction of violating those led by Jorge Luis Pinto who were very passive in the first minutes and suffered the opening of the scoring five minutes into the first part through intermission by Marcus Vinicius.

And faced with a Cali without a clear answer, the locals were the ones who took the reins of the game, without suffering the rival’s arrivals, apart from a shot off the crossbar by Jhon Vásquez at 16 minutes; and although Huila did not arrive more in the first half, he did stop well at the bottom.

Already in the second part there was ‘more of the same’, taking into account that Cali arrived through Germán Mera, José Caldera and Fabry Castro; but without finding the goal and more noticing how despair won the game over the visitors.

At the end, Jonathan Lopera and Fáber Gil disturbed the opita side in search of the second goal of the game, but without aiming for the Azucarero goal; even so, signing the 1-0 in their favor, coming out of relegation and sinking Cali.

Consequently, Atlético Huila reached 13 points and climbed to twelfth place in the standings; while Deportivo Cali, with eight, is last. As for the descent, the opitas surpassed the Green and now it is Jorge Luis Pinto’s team that is closest to ‘B’.

While coach Craviotto celebrated having won a crucial duel due to the connotation it meant both at the top and bottom of the table, together with the relegation, the strategist of the Verdiblanco team, Jorge Luis Pinto, was very beaten and at On the verge of tears, he said that he did not feel like talking, that he could not find an explanation for the result of a game that they played with dedication and ardor. “We propose, we play and we search, but we don’t get the goal,” said the Santander strategist.