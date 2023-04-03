Like a bowling ball, he loses control of the bike and strikes. Filip Maciejukcyclist of the Bahrain-Victorious team, caused the fall of about one hundred Of runners: the episode occurred during the Tour of Flanders on Sunday 2 April, won with a large gap and a lot of show by Tadej Pogacar, of Team UAE Emirates.

The peloton was going very fast with the tailwind and the 23-year-old, who had already been disqualified in the past for similar reasons, ended up on the prato at the side of the road: a move that has endangered the fans, sometimes children, present on the sides. The front wheel of his bike ended up in a “puddle” and Maciejuk he lost control of the bike, crossing the roadway from left to right. So he practically overwhelmed the front of the group, with the riders behind who crashed into those who had fallen to the ground in the meantime. Who had the worst were in particular Tim Wellensthrown at 60 kilometers per hour on the grass and forced to retire, e Julian Alaphilippe.

Thanks to Judge Varwho functions as the Var of football, present in all the grand tours and in the most important competitions such as Flanders, Maciejuk has been immediately disqualified. In this case, the dangerous conduct of the 23-year-old cyclist is evident even without the help of the video. To decide the sanction, the President of the Jury will pass his report to the Disciplinary Commission of the UCI (Unione Ciclista Internazionale), which will issue a further disqualification. Given the damage caused and the repeated behavior of the cyclist, it is presumed a severe punishment for Polish.