Fake policemen kidnapped an Italian businessman in Guayaquil

Four armed criminals and wearing clothes similar to those of the Police kidnapped to an Italian entrepreneur.

Two of the armed criminals They broke into a restaurant located in a shopping center in La Garzota.

From there and threatening with firearms they took the Italian businessman.

The scene was recorded on the establishment’s video cameras.

This is Benny C., a citizen of Italian nationality, who owns said restaurant.

Before the armed men entered, two criminals with police outfits They remain outside the premises.

The alleged police officers do nothing and rather appear to guard the armed individuals who entered the restaurant.

Seeing the armed subjects, the employees try to run while taking the man away.

He kidnapping of the Italian businessman occurred on the afternoon of Friday, June 23, 2023.

The foreigner arrived on March 12, 2020 to see the tourist places in the country.

However, he did not enjoy it much since four days later the confinement began due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Benny C. was unable to return to Italy and stayed in Ecuador, El Universo reported.

He stayed for five months and, in that time, fell more in love with Ecuador.

He decided to invest a million dollars to expand his restaurant chain, which was born in Italy, where he has had two locations for 25 years.

Among its plans is to open branches in Manta, Santo Domingo and two more cities.

