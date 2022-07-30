Home News Falcade, in a thousand for the concert in the forest of artists dedicated to the victims of the Marmolada
Falcade, in a thousand for the concert in the forest of artists dedicated to the victims of the Marmolada

At 2,000 meters above sea level, Diego Basso and the Italian Symphonic Rhythm Orchestra directed by him made the notes of the great soundtracks of the seventh art vibrate.

FALCADE. Music in nature reborn after Vaia: over a thousand people flocked today to the Bosco degli Artisti, in the locality of Le Buse in Falcade, in the San Pellegrino Ski Area, to attend the fourth edition of “La mia Terra. Concert”. The musical project conceived and created by maestro Diego Basso in 2018 when the Vaia storm, “the perfect storm”, struck the province of Belluno, razing its woods to the ground.

Exciting is the reverberation of the sound that has bounced harmoniously between the trees and the works of the artists of the Biois Valley until it reaches the large audience sitting in front of the Dolomites, in a setting in which Mulaz and Focobon stand out. A natural amphitheater, where even the seats of the orchestra are made with the trunks of fallen trees, which has given a unique acoustics.

“Soundtracks between the peaks” was in fact the theme of the 2022 edition that guided the public among the masterpieces of music, in an unprecedented collaboration between the conductor and Renato Casaro, the “poster artist” who contributed to making cinema great in the world.

The posters made by Renato Casaro during his international career inspired the program of this symphonic concert which was performed in Falcade as a national preview.

In the lineup the soundtracks of different cinematographic stories. From the musical album of Basil Poledouris and Zoë Poledouris “Conan the Barbarian” to move on to the masterpiece taken from “The Last Emperor” by David Byrne and Ryūichi Sakamoto. Songs by Jerry Goldsmith from the Rambo and Supergirl films alternated. The audience then experienced the suggestions of John Barry’s notes of “Dances with Wolves”.

There was no lack of unforgettable music by Ennio Morricone “Once upon a time in America”, “Mission”, “Gabriel’s Oboe”, “Vita nostra” to arrive at “The Magnificent Seven” with the soundtrack composed by Elmer Bernstein.

The performance of the symphonic piece, composed for the occasion by Basso, which was inspired by “Signore delle Cime” by Bepi De Marzi, a song-prayer known and translated throughout the world, dedicated by the author to a companion, who died a few years earlier under an avalanche.

My thoughts could only go to the victims of the Marmolada tragedy and to the Dolomites, so majestic but at the same time so fragile, which require great love and respect.

The Bosco degli Artisti in Falcade can always be visited. It can be reached by taking the cable car from Molino to Le Buse. It is also an ideal stop for those who choose to take the San Pellegrino Bike Trail proposed by the San Pellegrino Ski Area.

