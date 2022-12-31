Home News Falcade, ski mountaineer is injured on Mount Mulaz
News

Falcade, ski mountaineer is injured on Mount Mulaz

Ski mountaineer is injured on Mulaz. Around 4.20 pm, the Suem power plant alerted the Val Biois mountain rescue service, due to a ski mountaineer injured in Val Focobon. Starting from Val Venegia, the 28-year-old from Agordo climbed the Forcella delle Farangole with a friend, then descended and climbed back to the top of Mulaz. However, during the descent towards Falcade, the skier suffered a suspected knee sprain, which prevented him from continuing. Recovered by the Aiut Alpin Dolomites helicopter in Bolzano, the boy was transported to the hospital in Belluno. Thanks to the snowmobile kindly made available by the Falcade Col Margherita lifts, a team of rescuers went to meet the comrade, to then take him back to Falcade.

Around 5 pm the Auronzo Alpine Rescue was activated for a couple of hikers in difficulty returning from the Auronzo Refuge. During the descent, the woman had in fact experienced problems related to the cold. A team went to meet them, reaching them near Lake Antorno and accompanying them back to the car.

