Source title: China‘s official work plan to strengthen the prevention and control of the new crown epidemic in rural areas

China News Agency, Beijing, December 31. On the last day of 2022, the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism for the new coronavirus infection and the Central Rural Work Leading Group issued a work plan to deploy and strengthen the current prevention and control of the new coronavirus infection in rural areas.

With regard to improving the grassroots epidemic prevention and control system, the “Plan” mentions “strengthening support for medical and health institutions in rural areas.” Based on the counterpart assistance relationship between urban and rural hospitals in the province, select the second-level and above general hospitals with strong comprehensive strength in the province’s cities, and establish a counterpart assistance mechanism with counties (cities, districts, banners) according to the principle of subdivision , Relying on the county-level medical community to do a good job in the connection of hierarchical diagnosis and treatment, and improve the first diagnosis, reception and referral process at the grassroots level.

Coordinate the deployment of medical personnel in the county, and increase the allocation of medical personnel in township health centers in combination with the service population and service volume of township health centers. County-level hospitals and township health centers have established echelons of medical and health personnel level by level. When there is a shortage of medical personnel in township health centers and village clinics, the echelon personnel will immediately fill them up by stationing and visiting medical staff.

With regard to improving the level of critical care, the “Plan” first mentions “strengthening the construction of critical and infectious disease medical resources in county-level hospitals.” County-level hospitals are tertiary hospitals, and the construction and upgrading of comprehensive ICU monitoring units should be accelerated. Referring to the comprehensive ICU standard, immediately start the expansion and renovation of specialized intensive care beds other than the comprehensive ICU, and equip them with monitoring and treatment equipment that meet the needs of comprehensive intensive care.

If the county-level hospital is a second-level hospital, it should set up an independent intensive care department, and build and renovate the intensive care unit according to the comprehensive ICU standard. Strengthen the construction of buffer wards and infectious diseases departments. Establish a mixed group work model composed of intensive care medical professionals and trained other specialized medical personnel. Urban counterpart hospitals should send critical care medical professionals to provide professional training for critical care, internal medicine, pediatrics, emergency departments, and other medical staff in county-level hospitals to improve their capabilities in critical illness identification, emergency response, and comprehensive treatment.

Regarding strengthening the protection of key groups in rural areas, the “Plan” mentions “strengthening health services for key groups”. Accelerate the expansion of family doctor contract service coverage for elderly people aged 65 and over in rural areas, and achieve full coverage of key groups. Strengthen health monitoring, medication guidance, antigen detection and other services for home treatment observers through telephone, video, WeChat or offline follow-up.

For the disabled, widowed elderly and orphans, de facto unsupported children, and left-behind children who lack the ability to manage their own health, they should be assisted in health monitoring and timely feedback to rural medical institutions. Encourage the distribution of free health kits for key groups such as the elderly with underlying diseases in rural areas.

During the severe epidemic, elderly care institutions, social welfare institutions, psychiatric hospitals and other crowded places should adopt strict closed management and internal zoning management measures to prevent the risk of the introduction and spread of the epidemic.