Hahnentorburg in Cologne in new splendor at the end of 2026 – Rhineland – News

A spiral staircase is the only entrance to the hall where the honor guard press conference takes place. Clearly: barrier-free looks different. And even clearer: It can’t stay like this. The renovation backlog is obvious in the hall itself. Cables are hanging out of the wall everywhere. The hall in which the draft is presented may only be used once for this appointment.

Outside, the President and Commander of the Guard of Honor appear and it quickly becomes clear what significance the Hahnentorburg had and still has. President Hans-Georg Haumann tells that the emperors from Aachen came through this gate to get to the cathedral. The honor guard has leased the Hahnentorburg since 1988. The honor guard have already raised three million euros over the past few decades to maintain the Torburg, and now another large amount of millions is being added, says Haumann.