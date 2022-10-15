PORDENONE. He pours the three-year-old child in serious condition who, in the afternoon of today, Saturday 15 October, in Pordenone, fell from the bicycle where he had been secured to the seat, with a helmet, by his mother.

The mother, who was pedaling on the bike, accidentally fell and with her the child who hit his head.

Immediate call for help, with the sending of the crew of an ambulance from Pordenone to the site by the Sores central (Regional Emergency Health Operational Structure). The helicopter was also immediately alerted.

The health team stabilized the child, who suffered a serious head injury. The baby was taken in a serious condition, in flight, to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine.