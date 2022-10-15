Home Sports Volleyball, Egonu in tears: “They still ask me if I’m Italian, it’s my last match in the national team”. Then he specifies: “It’s just a break, I would like a free summer”
Volleyball, Egonu in tears: “They still ask me if I’m Italian, it’s my last match in the national team”. Then he specifies: “It’s just a break, I would like a free summer”

by admin
Volleyball, Egonu in tears: “They still ask me if I’m Italian, it’s my last match in the national team”. Then he specifies: “It’s just a break, I would like a free summer”

Volleyball, Paola Egonu’s tears: “It’s my last match in the national team. They asked me why I’m Italian”

«They also asked me if I was Italian… this is my last match in the national team, I’m tired. You can not understand”. She bursts into tears and unleashes herself during the mixed zone, immediately after winning the bronze by winning Paola Egonu with the United States. A twist in the minutes following the victory of Italy, the strongest and most representative player, approached her agent, Marco Raguzzoni, on the sidelines and burst into tears. The video of the moment circulates on the Internet, and you can hear the player say those few harsh words. Shortly after, in the interviews, the player partially corrected her shot on her retirement from the blue, replying «we still don’t know, for now I’m happy to have won this world bronze and we’ll see it next summer. I would like to have a free summer to detach her – she adds -. It makes me laugh to think I have read people who have asked me why I am Italian and I wonder why I represent such people ».

Volleyball, Paola Egonu softens the tone: “For now I’ll take a break, but I’m injured and I need to recover”

The prosecutor was keen to underline that it was “just an outlet that comes from the pressure he feels for each match. Wearing this shirt is an honor for you ».

Egonu’s prosecutor: “Paola’s is just an outlet, but she won’t leave the national team”

