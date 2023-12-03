Falls while paragliding in the Pistoia area, in code red in hospital – News

Intervention by the firefighters and Sast for a man who fell while paragliding in the woods of the municipality of Serravalle Pistoiese, near via San Giusto, between the towns of Casalguidi and Montevettolini. The injured man is a 49-year-old man who was then transported in code red to the Florentine polyclinic of Careggi: the intervention of the air ambulance was necessary for his recovery. The carabinieri also intervened on site as well as the medical workers sent by 118. From what has been reconstructed, the 49-year-old would have had problems with his paraglider shortly after take-off and then fell, hitting some plants.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Facebook

X

