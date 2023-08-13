Families increasingly in the red, Prato is sixth in Italy for debt [notiziediprato.it]

In the province of Prato, families ended 2022 with an average of 30 thousand euros in debt, 5.9 percent more than the previous year. Analysis by the Cgia of Mestre: blame for inflation, bills and high mortgages. Wear alarm

Prato families ended 2022 with an average of 30,000 euros in debt each compared to a national average of 22,700 euros. One of the highest volumes ever, so much so that the province is sixth in the ranking of Italian household debt drawn up by the Cgia of Mestre. Only the families in the province of Milan who carry a debt of 35 thousand euros on their shoulders, and in the provinces of Monza-Brianza, Bolzano, Rome and Como are worse off. In just one year, the debt of Prato households grew by 5.9 percent; worse, on a national level, only the province of Ravenna did with an increase of 9 percent.

The numbers contained in the analysis by the Cgia of Mestre are worrying. Families are increasingly indebted and this leads to an increase in the risk of usury which becomes a real danger for artisans and shopkeepers.

Overall, in 2022, the stock of bank debts held by all Italian households stood at a record level of over 595 billion, 3.5 percent more than the previous year.

Bank debt in the province of Prato has gone from 3 to 3 billion and 200 million: it is the sign of the impoverishment that forces families to knock on the doors of credit.

Rising inflation, mortgages and bills underlie the growth in debt.

According to the experts of the Cgia of Mestre, however, the situation, however critical, is still under control. It is explained that “it is probable that the increase in debts is partly attributable to the strong economic recovery of the last two years since the most exposed provinces are also those with higher income levels. What does it mean? It certainly means that there are households belonging to the weakest brackets on the debt list, but also that there have been large investments linked to the economic restart.

As for the rest of Tuscany, Florence is seventh with an average debt per household of 29,400 euros and Siena ninth with 28,500. Below are the other provinces with the least indebted one being Massa Carrara, 55th, with 19,700 euros.

