Family, friends, neighbors said goodbye to influencer Andy García

The last goodbye to the influencer Andy García He was marked by the pain of his family, friends, neighbors and relatives.

After just over 24 hours after the influencer’s death was known, his remains were buried in his native Quevedo.

Andy García ceased to exist on the morning of Tuesday, December 12, 2023 while he was in the city ​​of Cuenca.

It has been reported that the cause of his death was due to a heart attack. This version was corroborated by her relatives.

At 11:00 a.m. this Wednesday, December 13, the remains left their home located in the 7 de Octubre parish, in the town of quevedeña.

Family, friends and relatives carried the coffin to the church in the area where a mass was celebrated.

Other renowned content creators, artists, singers and their families couldn’t stop crying.

Finally, around noon, the remains of the influencer Andy García They entered the cemetery, where his burial took place.

On the day of his death, Andy García was in Cuenca to present an event, but a heart attack ended his life.

He became known after participating in the program Ecuador Has Talent 6.

There he imitated the voices of political and comedy characters.

Last week ‘The man of a thousand voices’ He had asked his followers for help to release his first album.

In collaboration with renowned influencers in the country, they recorded content, especially comedies and daily life situations.

About six months ago Andy García had undergone a bariatric surgery to lose weight and the results were already visible.