If you win a lottery “scratch-off” in Texas you will have a trip to space as a prize

Texas Lottery and Space Perspective offer chance to travel to space with scratch-off ticket

The Texas Lottery has announced a unique and unprecedented prize for those who win a “scratch-off” ticket – a trip to the edge of space. The special drawing, announced in partnership with the company Space Perspective, will offer eight lucky winners the chance to travel to space on a luxury ship in 2025.

“The Texas Lottery will be the first in the world to offer flights on the Neptune Space Perspective spacecraft as a second chance prize,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. The Space Perspective Cash Adventure promotion is tied to the new $1 million Cash Blast scratch ticket game.

According to Grief, the partnership with Space Perspective aims to offer Texans a once-in-a-lifetime experience. “The Texas Lottery is always looking for new and creative ways to reward Texans with memorable, once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Players will take an unforgettable journey to 100 thousand feet above the Earth.”

The Space Perspective Cash Adventure Promotion consists of several draws, with the grand prize being a trip to Florida and a chance to board the Neptune spacecraft. Additionally, the promotion includes a cash prize of $100,000, which will be raffled among the four winners during the six-hour long flight.

Texans who are interested in participating in the lottery can purchase a $1,000,000 USD Cash Blast scratch ticket for $20.00 USD at any Lottery point of sale in the state.

The Texas Lottery and Space Perspective have come together to offer an extraordinary opportunity to the people of Texas, allowing them to take their place in space history and experience a unique journey to the edge of space.