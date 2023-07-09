Family hit by car: validation hearing tomorrow – Veneto

Funeral of the three victims during the week

(ANSA) – BELLUNO, JULY 09 – The validation hearing of Angelika Hutter, the 32-year-old German, arrested for multiple vehicular homicide after having run over and killed with her car, on July 6 in Santo Stefano di Cadore ( Belluno), three members of the same family, Marco Antonello, 48, his 2-year-old son Mattia (next 16 July) and his maternal grandmother Mariagrazia Zuin, 65. The funeral date has not yet been set which, probably , will be held next week after the prosecutor gives the authorization and the go-ahead for the transfer of the bodies to the Venetian area. Meanwhile, the investigations by the carabinieri of the Belluno Operations Department continue, in search of further witnesses (shortly before there had been a funeral near the scene of the accident) and other video camera footage that could have recorded the moments of the arrival of the Audi of the woman, in addition to the video already in possession of the investigators recovered from a grocery store. In addition to this, the consultant’s report on the suspect’s mobile phone will be decisive to check whether, while driving, she was calling someone or was busy writing a message, and the technical assessment of the real speed of the car on that stretch of road where the limit is 50km/h. The certainty, said an investigator, is that the Audi was going at a high speed, over 70 kmh in that stretch of straight line when it fell on the sidewalk, killing the three victims, before ending the mad race against a lighting pole. Signs of braking would not have been found.



And here various hypotheses would open up ranging from distraction or a voluntary gesture. But on this last point, the Belluno prosecutor’s office does not dare to comment. The woman, who is now locked up in the Giudecca women’s prison, appeared to the investigators as a ‘strange’ person and little has yet emerged (she speaks only German and English) about her previous travels in Italy. Her presence was fixed in Bolzano, at the end of May, when she was reported for the possession of objects capable of offending (a hammer) found in her car, which she seems to be in the name of her father. (HANDLE).



