Family of three and two neighbors taken to hospital after CO poisoning in Vorst (Vorst)

In the Brussels municipality of Forest, five people were taken to hospital on Sunday evening after they became victims of CO intoxication. It concerns a family of three people, including a four-year-old child, and two neighbors. This was said by the spokesperson of the Brussels fire brigade, Walter Derieuw, on Monday.

“The emergency services received a call around 7:30 PM to go to an apartment in Auguste Lumièrestraat, after a family member had become ill,” says Derieuw. “When they went inside, the CO detector alarm went off.” Reinforcements were immediately called.

A child and his two parents were evacuated and taken to the nearest hospital, as were the neighbors on the second floor – the latter as a precaution. According to the fire brigade spokesperson, there is no life-threatening situation.

The source of the CO poisoning was a non-compliant water heater in the apartment’s bathroom. That room was also not well ventilated.

