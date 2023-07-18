Family Reunification Parole: How to Apply and Which Countries are Eligible

New Program Allows Individuals to Live and Work in the United States with Family Reunification Parole

Are you dreaming of a fresh start in the United States? Well, now you have a chance to make your dreams come true with the new Family Reunification Parole program. This initiative allows individuals who wish to live or work permanently in the United States to do so with ease, provided they have an immediate family member who is already a legal resident of the country.

Under this program, individuals can apply for a visa in their name, which, if approved, will grant them the opportunity to reside and work in the United States. So, how can you apply and which countries are part of this program? Let’s find out.

It is important to note that not everyone can access this option as there are certain criteria that must be met. Additionally, thanks to the efforts of President Joe Biden, only inhabitants from four countries have been chosen to participate in this program.

Unfortunately, there are some restrictions. Even if you meet all the requirements, you will not be able to apply if the relative who is sponsoring your application has received an immigrant visa. Therefore, it is essential to carefully review all the necessary prerequisites before proceeding with your application.

But how can you find out the status of your application? To learn more about the required documentation or to track the progress of your application, you can visit the official website and enter your information. Remember to submit the form only after receiving the invitation email confirming that your relative has initiated the sponsorship process.

So which countries are eligible for the Family Reunification Parole program? The program is available for individuals from Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras. However, it is crucial to ensure that you meet all the requirements mentioned earlier.

Now, let’s talk about the application process. To apply for the Family Reunification Parole, individuals must fulfill a series of requirements. The primary condition is having a direct family member residing in the United States. This can include children, siblings, or spouses of US citizens or permanent residents. Additionally, applicants must currently live outside of the United States and must not have a relative who has already received an immigrant visa. It is also important to fulfill all the medical and evaluation requirements mandated by the US Government, including vaccinations and other routine examinations.

To request the Family Reunification Parole, the relative who is a legal resident or citizen of the United States must submit a visa petition (Form I-130) on behalf of their eligible family member in one of the participating countries—Colombia, El Salvador, Honduras, or Guatemala.

This new program offers an incredible opportunity for individuals seeking to reunite with their families or explore a new career path in the United States. By streamlining the process and providing a pathway to legal residence, the Family Reunification Parole aims to support and strengthen family ties while contributing to the diversity and growth of the US economy.

So, if you are ready to embark on a new adventure and fulfill your American dream, start by carefully reviewing the eligibility criteria and get in touch with your supporting relative to initiate the application process.