Fan asks Messi for a photo, but goes through an awkward moment

Eliana Pantanothe artisan who made the replica of the world Cuphe crossed his idol, Lionel Messiin a friendly that the Argentine team had against Panama.

The woman managed to approach the soccer star to ask him for a selfie. She got nervous and he didn’t know how to take the picture. However, with all the patience in the world, Messi explained to him how to do it.

“It’s video, it’s video,” Messi repeated while Eliana unintentionally filmed instead of take the picture.

The funny moment was recorded last April, however, the recording has recently gone viral on social networks.

Many users highlight the patience that ‘the flea’ had with Pantano.

The woman mentioned that her nerves played a trick on her and accompanied the video with the text: “Don’t judge me, was nervous“.

And who doesn’t? Responds a user on Facebook.

Finally, after several attempts, the woman achieved the photograph that she boasted on social networks.

“I can’t find words to explain what I feel. For the moment I want to thank all the people who, in some way, intervened so that my Cups reached the field and I could be there, ‘taking care of them’, until I left them in the hands of their true owners: the World Champions”, he declared. .

