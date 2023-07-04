What did Daniel Scioli say about the position he was given after lowering his candidacy for president?

After knowing that Sergio Massa would be the pre-candidate for president of Unión por la Patria, thus leaving Eduardo “Wado” De Pedro and Daniel Scioli, the space was restructured. The Argentine ambassador in Brazil went on to occupy a position within the Ministry of Economy as a special adviser for the international agenda, but free of charge.

Faced with this, they asked the former governor of the province of Buenos Aires what he thought about it and how he took this radical change. «This ain’t no consolation prize, is the satisfaction I feel after so much experience accumulated, renewed and modernized. If I can help, how can I not do it, with consistency, “she assured.

«I have made this decision with a high degree of responsibility, with a collective commitment, with the clarity that I have of what the presidential election discusses. I have always searched be a unit factornot to add more problems, to put myself at the service of Argentina, with my experience enhanced in the mission in Brazil in which Sergio has always been very appreciative of this work,” he clarified.

As if that were not enough, Daniel Scioli endorsed the formula of Sergio Massa and Agustín Rossi and left them a message thinking about what the future of Unión por la Patria will be: «I am available to help. They are going to see me committed, helping in everything I can collaborate and I am absolutely convinced when I see the different proposals, “he told them, according to NA.

Daniel Scioli’s request to voters

In turn, and already thinking about what the PASO elections on August 13 and the October general ones will be like, the Argentine ambassador in Brazil maintained that “here is a development plan for the country that I have discussed in depth with Massa and we have found the coincidences in what comes from the country. We keep moving forward and we don’t go back. We have crossed the middle of the river and we do not return to the shore«.

“I ask the workers to go vote in self-defense, to defend the work, knowing that they are concerned about the salary, and that they have the confidence that we are going to solve it on this path. Also to the SMEs that have opened the blind in recent years,” concluded the leader to accompany the list of official unity.

