FANB seizes marijuana inside some cans of tomatoes in a delivery company

FANB seizes marijuana! Members of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces found 2 kilos 470 grams of the aforementioned drug, at the MRW Messengers CA delivery company, located in San Antonio, Táchira state.

The substance was distributed in four packages, which were hidden in natural tomato cans, reported the G/J Domingo Hernández LárezHead of the FANB’s Strategic Operational Command (Ceofanb).

The procedure was carried out thanks to the supervision and control of shipments, by troops assigned to the Táchira Comprehensive Defense Zone, as part of Operation “Cacique Murachi 2023”, detailed the General.

Likewise, he stated that the Venezuelan government will not allow the implementation of illegal drug trafficking in the national territory.

“Venezuela is a democratic State of law and justice, where there is a daily fight against the illegal trafficking of psychotropic substances and narcotics that cause so much harm to humanity”highlighted Hernández Lárez.

The case was left to the order of the Public Ministry.

