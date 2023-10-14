Home » Fantastic sales!: All good things come in threes – Novo Nordisk increases its forecast again!
Fantastic sales!: All good things come in threes – Novo Nordisk increases its forecast again!

Fantastic sales!: All good things come in threes – Novo Nordisk increases its forecast again!

The Danes drive with the handbrake on. There is a delivery restriction for Ozempic and Wegovy in the USA. Nevertheless, Novo Nordisk can increase its sales and EBIT forecast for the third time. A buy signal!

Shortly before the figures, which will be published on November 2nd, Novo Nordisk achieves the hat trick. For the third time in the current financial year, the Danes are raising their forecast. And not by a few percentage points. No, things are booming at Novo Nordisk. The drugs Ozempic and Wegovy are ripped out of the pharmaceutical company’s hands.

Sales growth this year is now expected to be between 32 and 38 percent. Novo Nordisk had previously assumed an increase in revenue of 27 to 33 percent. In the previous year, the pharmaceutical giant’s sales were the equivalent of 23.78 billion euros. The forecast for EBIT was also increased significantly. After a planned growth of 31 to 37 percent, earnings before taxes and interest are now expected to increase by 40 to 46 percent.

See also  Draghi reserve of the Republic, new assignments are already being hypothesized for him

