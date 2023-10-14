CDS-Casa della Salute Opens New Clinic in the Heart of Sanremo, Offering Cutting-Edge Diagnostic Services

CDS-Casa della Salute Launches New Clinic in Sanremo

Starting from Tuesday 17 October, CDS-Casa della Salute will open a new clinic to the public in via Helsinore 22-24 in Sanremo, right in the heart of the city. This will be the twenty-first structure of the Genoese healthcare company, which is already active in Liguria and Piedmont.

The new clinic, spread over two floors and covering over 800 m2 of surface area, will provide various services including laboratory tests with reporting times within 24/48 hours, specialist visits in different areas, and image diagnostic services. While the facility is currently open as an information point, the official inauguration is scheduled for Monday 16 October at 11.30 am and will be attended by the CEO of CDS, Marco Fertonani, as well as city institutions and neighboring municipalities.

Sanremonews had the chance to get a preview of the new clinic, where they met Dr. Paolo Oggero, a specialist in Radiodiagnostics. Dr. Oggero stated, “As per company standard, the CDS center in Sanremo has been equipped with the latest generation technologies.” He highlighted the presence of top-of-the-range machines, including a 1.5 tesla Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine with high resolution capabilities, as well as innovative technologies for x-rays, ultrasounds, mammography, tomosynthesis, cone beam, and CT scans.

Starting from Tuesday 17 October, CDS will offer high-quality services with short waiting times and affordable costs thanks to a team of highly experienced and qualified specialists. Dr. Oggero emphasized CDS’s commitment to reducing waiting times, making services accessible, and operating at a high technological level in order to respond to the needs of the community and citizens. He also emphasized that CDS does not aim to replace the National Health System, but rather wants to play a complementary role and work collaboratively.

For CDS, the new opening in via Helsinore 22-24 represents a significant step forward in its growth path. The company plans to have 26 active structures in Piedmont and Liguria by the end of 2023 and aims to enter new markets, such as Sardinia, Tuscany, and Lombardy, in the near future. Additionally, this initiative allows CDS to increase its presence in the territory of Western Liguria, promote prevention-based lifestyles, and encourage collaboration in the healthcare sector.

