In the 12th round of the first league, the leading Poruba hockey players lost 0:3 to home team Prostějov, for the first time in the season they came up empty-handed and for the second time they lost. Second-placed Vsetín, who won 3:2 in Kolín, came within a point of Ostrava. The winner of the second highest competition from last season, Zlín, lost at home to Přerov 3:4 in overtime, scoring its third defeat in the last four games and remaining eighth.

