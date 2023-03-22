news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 22 – The award ceremony of the XII Edition of the ‘Enzo Bearzot’ National Award, a prestigious award organized by the Unione Sportiva, will take place on Friday 24 March at 10.30 in the Sala dei Baroni at the Maschio Angioino in Naples ACLI with the patronage of the FIGC, this year assigned to the Napoli coach, Luciano Spalletti. This was decided by the jury chaired by the president of the Football Federation, Gabriele Gravina, and by the number one of the US ACLI, Damiano Lembo, and coordinated by the editor-in-chief of sport Ansa, Piercarlo Presutti. The ceremony will also be attended by the president of Coni, Giovanni Malagó and the president and CEO of Sport and Health, Vito Cozzoli.



Together with the recognition for Spalletti, a special career award will also be presented to Nicola Pietrangeli, while Daniele Doveri will receive the award for best Italian referee, awarded by The Hague in memory of the former match director Stefano Farina, who passed away on 23 May 2017. The entire event, conducted by journalist Jacopo Volpi, will be filmed by Rai Sport HD cameras and broadcast in the evening on Rai 2.



