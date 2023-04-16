FARC dissidence invites the ELN to “put an end” to the conflict between these groups

Néstor Gregorio Vera Fernández, alias “Iván Mordisco” and top leader of the Central General Staff (EMC), the main dissidence of the FARC, asked the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN) this Sunday to “put an end” to the active conflict between these two groups.

In front of some 6,000 people who came from all over Colombia to participate in an event for peace held in the Llanos del Yarí, in the department of Caquetá, “Iván Mordisco” addressed the guerrillas, who are also carrying out a peace negotiation with the Colombian government .

“To the comrades of the National Liberation Army, We invite you to put an end to the war between our organizations, a conflict that only benefits the powerful class of the country and enriches those who live from the arms market.“said the insurgent leader.

For this reason, he continued, the EMC will do “everything possible to seek rapprochements where we can understand each other for this important task,” something for which the Magdalena Medio Bloc was appointed, headed by commander “John Mechas,” recognized for carrying out an attack against former President Iván Duque in Cúcuta two years ago.

In the surroundings of the Red House, peasants, indigenous and Afro met this weekend to demand that the dissidents and the Government hold a dialogue table in which social organizations are included.

In front of them, “Mordisco” intervened “with a feeling of great joy and gratitude” in “this important meeting.”

Disposition of the dissidents of the Farc for peace:

The insurgent chief expressed that the doors to a “peace with social justice” are “opening again” with this process, still in its infancy, with the Government that will have “the people as sovereign.”

The EMC “from March 29 to April 13, 2023” met “somewhere in the plains of the Yarí”, a meeting whose result was “the conviction and hope that from this starting point we can begin to build the roadmap that will help Colombia eradicate the causes that gave rise to the armed uprising”, explained “Mordisco”.

“We hope that the current government provides the conditions and mechanisms to build said agenda,” added the guerrilla leader, who insisted that they commit to “each of our organizational structures accompanying the dialogue process.”

This after it has already been questioned that not all EMC dissidents are going to join a hypothetical peace.

In this regard, “Mordisco” justified that “the dispersion” made it “difficult to make decisions for the benefit of the vast majority.”

“However, what we can say today is that it is a cycle that has been overcome and to the people, who believe in us despite our difficulties, at this moment we reward them with the great news of the unity of all Farianos,” he said.