Farc dissidences propose that dialogues be installed in Norway

In the afternoon of this Saturday, the commanders of the FARC dissidents met in Caquetá to define how all protocols will be for their peace talks with the national government. Among what they discussed was the proposal that the negotiating table be install in Norway.

This was announced by ‘Andrey’, commander of the Magdalena Medio block of the dissidents of the Farc front 33, who also indicated that this Sunday more details will be known, such as who will be the negotiators and the road map to start the dialogues

It is important to remember that it was Norway where the first peace talks between the government of Juan Manuel Santos and the extinct Farc -EP in 2012.

“Tomorrow the communities are going to do an event to which we were summoned to make some clarifications in reference to what has been working with the national government. There is a lot of expectation in the communities to know the result of the meeting of commanders”, said ‘Andrey’.

It should be remembered that this Friday, the main dissident faction of the extinct FARC guerrilla assured this Friday that the bilateral ceasefire with the government in Colombia “is in crisis” due to recent attacks by security forces against its troops.

“In recent days our units have been besieged by different National Army units and the point has been reached of breaking the ceasefire in some places by the military forces,” the FARC Central General Staff warned in a statement. EMC), led by guerrillas who refused to sign the historic 2016 peace agreement with the government.

The dissidents cite two military offensives on April 11 and 12 in the departments of Cauca (southwest) and Arauca (northeast). Two rebels died under Army fire in the first combat.