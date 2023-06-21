Farc dissidents await ELN response for ceasefire

The main FARC dissidencethe Central General Staff (EMC), hopes to resume the ceasefire in the Colombian departments where it was suspendeddespite the fact that the dialogues with the Government continue and it is waiting for a response from the National Liberation Army (ELN) in order to establish a halt in hostilities between the two guerrillas.

“We have sent some communications to the ELN compañeros, and we are waiting for them to make the decision or determination to sit down with us to evaluate the issues that we consider fundamental,” one of the EMC spokespersons, alias, told EFE. Andrey Avendaño”, through a telephone interview.

A couple of months ago, in April, at the macro-event organized by this dissidence in which there was a mass bath in a kind of public demonstration of muscle in the face of peace negotiations, the leader of the EMC, “Iván Mordisco” , announced that they would seek a cessation of hostilities with the ELN, with which they dispute the territory in departments such as Arauca.

For now, however, no concrete progress has been made in this regard, and the situation with the government has also deteriorated after Colombian President Gustavo Petro decided to partially lift the ceasefire in various departments.

“The ELN compañeros fully understand that the war between revolutionaries benefits only the extreme right and the Colombian oligarchy (…), they are going to make a great effort to see how they can help resolve the situation of violence”, asserted “Andrey” in this regard.

In this sense, the two guerrillas must “first leave the differences and second see how we bet on making a ceasefire between those who defend the same flag.”

If a ceasefire is established between the two guerrillas, and with the imminent entry into force of the ceasefire between the Government and the ELN on August 3, Colombia would experience, on paper, a far-reaching ceasefire. .

Peace talks between the National Government and the ELN:

The situation with the Government, on the other hand, is at the same point: the dialogue “is frozen.”

“But we are making a great effort to establish a deadline for the installation of the table again,” commented “Andrey”, since it was initially supposed to start on May 16 but was postponed after the murder of four indigenous adolescents by the front. Carolina Ramírez, who had previously recruited.

This caused the suspension of the ceasefire in four departments: Meta, Caquetá, Guaviare and Putumayo.

The EMC assures that in order to move forward, the Prosecutor’s Office must accept the government’s request to lift the last four arrest warrants for the members of its peace delegation, one of them “Andrey” himself, explained the guerrilla spokesman.

This is necessary, in his words, to “be able to travel to other parts of the country to have meetings” with other guerrillas and high command “to see how to approach the ceasefire again.”

