She was one of the first women to enter “the button room”, as Mario Blasoni wrote in the columns of our newspaper in an exhaustive portrait of 2002.

Councilor first in the Province, then in the Municipality, between the seventies and eighties, Lucia Toso Chinellato passed away on Tuesday in Udine: she was 99 years old.

Graduated in literature, she taught thousands of Friulian students: first literary subjects in middle school, then art history at Malignani, Cividale high school and Stellini, where she remained for thirty years.

She was the protagonist of the cultural life of the Udine area, an innovator capable of bringing together the positive forces of the city: we owe her (also) cultural events that have become inevitable such as Summer in the city, Spring in theater and September in music, but also the birth of the Civic acting school for theater in Friulian, directed for years by Nico Pepe.

For twenty-five years she combined her political commitment with her profession and passion for art and culture: elected to the provincial council in the college of Gemona in 1960, she remained in Palazzo Belgrado until 1968.

Enrolled in the Christian Democrats (and Morotea convinced), Toso also entered the provincial council of President Agostino Candolini, becoming provincial councilor for assistance, when the Province of Udine also embraced the territory of Pordenone, with a specific delegation for the institution Provincial Maternity and Childhood.

1970 is the year of his arrival at Palazzo D’Aronco, where he will remain as councilor and assessor until 1985, with the mayors Bruno Cadetto and Angelo Candolini: he assumes the duties of hygiene and health and then that of assistance, during the difficult post-earthquake years.

He then became councilor for education and culture, “inventing” summer camps and giving the turning point that led to the reopening of city museums after the earthquake, close to the year – 1983 – in which the city celebrated its millennium .

After leaving politics, she was president of the Amici dei Musei association until 1993, actively spending herself to protect the city’s artistic heritage.

He leaves his son Francesco Chinellato, born of the marriage with Elio. The funeral will be celebrated on Friday 30 December at noon in the church of San Marco in Udine.