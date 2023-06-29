Farewell to teenager status: Jude Bellingham celebrates his 20th birthday

Birthday

And he’s not a teenager anymore. When Real Madrid made the €103 million transfer from Jude Bellingham announced, the Briton was still 19 years old. Things are different now: Born on June 29, 2003, Bellingham is now celebrating his 20th birthday – and promptly degenerating into an expensive oldie.

Jokes aside: The man from Stourbridge near Birmingham can’t stop celebrating at the moment: Real Madrid announced the transfer on June 14th, followed by the big presentation on June 15th. A little later, Bellingham opened his own Adidas store in his home country and in the middle of his well-deserved summer vacation he can now blow out candles – 20 of them. 20 candles that still stand for a very young and, on the one hand, highly talented, but also extremely experienced player: From 2019 to 2020 he played more than 40 times in England, in the last three years he made 132 appearances for BVB (24 goals, 25 assists) and also made 24 appearances for the English national team.

Now the next step. And not back to England, where there were sometimes higher offers for the midfielder. At least he said: “It might have been easier to go back to England, live in my country, play in the Premier League. But I couldn’t turn down Real Madrid.Instead, Bellingham signed a contract with the Royals until 2029 and should lead the already young midfield there in the future and ensure even more power. Bellingham is of course looking forward to being able to learn from two old stars, especially in 2023/24: “What I’m about to take away from Modrić and Kroos will be incredible. I’ll be like a sponge that absorbs everything. You’ll probably get annoyed with me after the first week. I can’t wait to learn from them.“

However, there are still holidays to go before Real Madrid starts school and although Bellingham is no longer a teenager he still has hopes of a junior award. Because in the race for the Golden Boy, he is one of the hottest contenders!

