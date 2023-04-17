A car that is only returned to the dealer if the bill is not paid

A revealed Ford patent allows the brand to remotely return a vehicle if the owner fails to pay the monthly fee.

Buying a car is one of the most important financial decisions the average consumer has to make. Of all the forms of car purchase, installment buying is one of the most hegoverned by consumers.

In Spain, for example, just over 60% of customers choose a variety of financing options to buy a new car. If a customer fails to pay any of their vehicle bills, many lenders (dealers, banks, or financial institutions) will take various steps to repossess the vehicle (legally owned by the customer), including adding that person to the list of debtors.

Letters. against users who do not pay their monthly car bills by default. Is this the end of the debtor?