«It’s everyone’s fault, in this world fragility is a shame»- breaking latest news

The Igor Novara plant: «Anyone invites you to ask for help, but then no one really has ears to listen, let’s all examine our conscience»

The pain does not subside, and the controversy does not subside either, for the death in Turkey of Julia Ituma, who fell from the sixth floor of the Istanbul hotel where she was staying with her volleyball team, Igor Gorgonzola. On Sunday, three days after the tragedy and on the eve of the 18-year-old’s funeral, scheduled in Milan, Sara Bonifacio, one of the teammates of the opposite side, spoke on social networks.

The Egil headquarters writes, after saying goodbye to her friend and talking about the excruciating pain she feels, «I hear a thousand voices around me say: “It’s no one’s fault”, but I don’t think so… I think it’s a bit everyone’s fault… We live in a world made up of people who convince themselves they have to be strong, a world where weaknesses are not accepted, EVER, and being fragile is almost a shame”. And again: “Anyone invites you to ask for help, but then no one really has ears to listen”.

Then he goes back to talking to the young woman – Bonifacio is almost 27 years old, eight years older than her – and to tell her: “You need time to accept what happened, that precious time of which you reminded me the value . AND I want to sit down and reflect on you, on me, on what is really worth and I would like everyone to do it, an examination of conscience real”. See also Saturday night away from Monge-Gerbaudo: a crossroads of the season

Julia Ituma was in all probability thrown into the void in the night between Wednesday and Thursday, after a defeat in the Champions League semi-final but, above all, after a night spent in the hotel corridors between cell phone and tears. An event that shook all of Italy, and not just the world of volleyball or sport. On Sunday morning the girl’s body arrived in Italypreceded a little by her mother and sister who had rushed, in disbelief, to Istanbul. The funeral is scheduled for Tuesday morning, at 11in the church of San Filippo Neri in the Bovisasca district, in Milan.