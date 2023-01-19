The China Central Radio and Television Center’s Art Program Center released the 2023 high-quality program film list in Beijing on the 14th.

With the background of ordinary alleys, mountains, rivers and seas in Fujian, the Spring Festival special program “Mountains and Seas Bliss – 2023 Fujian New Year Blessing Night” sponsored by the Propaganda Department of the Provincial Party Committee, the Provincial Radio and Television Bureau, the Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and the Provincial Radio, Film and Television Group . ..

On the evening of January 10, the 15th Anniversary Golden Melody Concert of “We Sing a Song Together” Hokkien Original Song Singer Contest ended successfully at the Jinrong Theater of Xiamen Little Egret Art Center. It is reported that the concert will feature rich Hokkien original songs… Fujian Entertainment

hokkien, culture, concert, hokkien, song

2023-01-13

The six-episode TV feature film “Song of the Long March” produced by China Central Radio and Television will be broadcast on CCTV’s comprehensive channel in the evening from the 11th. Relying on the construction of the Long March National Cultural Park, this film strives to promote the Long March by telling the story of the Long March…

On the evening of the 10th, the Fuzhou Confucian Temple, which had witnessed the century-old splendor of the ancient capital of Bamin, had a grand ceremony of national style, taking history as its root and linking the tide of the times, and the 2023 China·Fuzhou New Year Cultural Tourism Month officially opened. Release live…

On the evening of January 10th, under the guidance of the Propaganda Department of the Fujian Provincial Party Committee, sponsored by the Fujian Provincial Film Bureau, and undertaken by Fujian Provincial Film Distribution and Projection Co., Ltd., the theme concert of “Singing the Melody of Light and Shadow, Forging a Brilliant Journey” was held in Fu… Fujian Entertainment

Fujian, film, concert, show, light and shadow

Recently, the original song “Miraculous Doctor”, written by well-known lyricist Zhen Yaozai and composed by Jiang Zhou, a well-known musician and vice chairman of the Fujian Musicians Association, was sung and recorded under the organization of the Minhou County Cultural Center. At the same time, Minhou County Financial Media… Fujian Entertainment

song,recording,miracle doctor,completion,minhou county

2023-01-11

The 11th China College Student Television Festival will be held in Fuzhou in late February. The event is co-sponsored by the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, China Television Artists Association, and Communication University of China. China Educational Television, Fuzhou People… Fujian Entertainment

college students, TV, China, themes, events

2023-01-06

The reporter learned on the 4th that the excerpts of the Xiang opera “Gu Wenchang”, produced by the Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and created and performed by the Zhangzhou Gezai Opera (Xiang Opera) Inheritance and Protection Center, were brilliantly presented at the 2023 New Year Opera Gala of China Central Radio and Television.. .

On January 3, China Central Radio and Television’s “2023 Spring Festival Gala” successfully completed the second rehearsal. Quanzhou Nanyin entered CCTV for the first time to participate in the rehearsal. The unique charm of Quanzhou Nanyin will be displayed on the CCTV stage…

On the evening of January 3, the Ninth Silk Road International Film Festival Awards Ceremony and Fujian-Shaanxi Handover Ceremony sponsored by China Central Radio and Television, the People’s Government of Shaanxi Province and the People’s Government of Fujian Province was held in Xi’an. department… Fujian Entertainment

film, film festival, international, exchange, culture

2023-01-05

On the shore, the graceful singing and dancing performances and interesting folk activities are full of vitality; ·…

Sponsored by the Fuzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism and the Fujian Provincial Choral Association, the 15th Fuzhou Choral Music Festival, hosted by the Fuzhou Cultural Center, held its closing ceremony online on the 29th. Fujian Entertainment

Chorus, Fuzhou, Music, Culture, Music Festival

2023-01-03

“Avatar: The Way of Water” directed by James Cameron released in China film and television

James Cameron, Avatar: Way of Water

2023-01-03

On December 16, Mango TV and Migu Video jointly produced a variety show “Go Dazzle!” “Le Pai” officially launched the first issue at 12 o’clock. Music producer Zhang Yadong and rappers Wilber Pan, Ai Fujieni, … Fujian Entertainment

Zhang Yadong, Wilber Pan, music, song, formal

2022-12-16

Recently, the “2022 Xiamen-Thailand Film Festival” (hereinafter referred to as “Thailand Film Festival”) opened in Jimei District, Xiamen City, and screened the four films of “The Last Xylophone”, “Kati’s Happiness”, “Love Letter” and “Love in Painting” … entertainment concept

Thailand, Xylophone, Culture, Movie, Sorn

2022-12-16

The selection of “Draining Water” in Liyuan Opera’s fine play “Chen Zhongzi”, which interprets the pursuit of the spirit of Zhenlian, an ancient Chinese scholar-bureaucrat, recently participated in the “Li Yu Cup” first national performance of outstanding works of Qingqing Opera hosted by the Chinese Theater Association. .. .

On the evening of the 5th local time, the Arabic version of the TV series “Mountain and Sea Love”, which is about poverty alleviation, was launched in Egypt. This is the first time that the Arabic version of the show has been broadcast overseas. Bamin Film and Television

China, Yarra, Arabia, country, mountains and seas

2022-12-12

The reporter learned from the Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism on the 6th that the Fujian team won one gold and three silvers in the recently held 16th East China Drama Contest in Six Provinces and One City. Among them, the “Model of the Times” Pan Dongsheng was used as the prototype… Fujian Entertainment

pan dongsheng, skit, culture, work, get

On the evening of December 5th, the TV documentary “I Have Green Mountains”, which tells about the 20-year reform of the collective forest tenure system in Wuping County, Fujian Province, was broadcast on the CCTV Agricultural and Rural Channel (CCTV-17) “Rural China… Fujian Entertainment

forest reform, Wuping, Wuping County, realization, development

2022-12-09

The reporter learned from the Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism that the 2022 national performance of the best local operas will end in Nanning, Guangxi a few days ago. Recommended by experts, 15 outstanding young actors were selected from the 59 leading actors in 48 dramas participating in the show…

The reporter learned a few days ago that works such as “Oath of Life” and “My AI Loves My Family”, “Dancing Dance” and “Starting with the Moonlight” selected by the Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism won the 16th “East China Six Provinces and One City” Great drama sketch…

Messi, Documentary, Match, Football, Fans

2022-11-30

life, Miao Miao, thanks, Gong Ci’en, comparison

2022-11-28

Zhao Liying, wind blowing, pinellia, adaptation, modeling

2022-11-25

couple, show, audience, marriage, travel

2022-11-25

music, clement, spring, cattle herding class, composition

2022-11-25

The Bears, Robots, Movies, Chinese New Year, Series

2022-11-25

Avatar, Way of Water, Pandora, Technology, Reef

2022-11-24

painter, teenager, art, program, work

2022-11-24

Conan, theatrical version, police academy, release, film

2022-11-23

