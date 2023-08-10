Home » Ligament rupture for Courtois, six months out – Football
Bad tile for Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid, expected on Saturday from their debut in La Liga at Athletic Bilbao: goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was injured in training, and according to the results of the exams he suffered a cruciate ligament injury anterior of the left knee. For him, the season could be over before it starts, because the minimum recovery time is six months.

According to the Spanish media, the 31-year-old Belgian goalkeeper – awarded the ‘Yashin’ last season as the best number 1 in the world – left the Real training ground in tears, and on a stretcher. He will be operated on in the next few days. For now – and pending any interventions on the market – Real will rely on the 24-year-old second goalkeeper, the Ukrainian Andiy Lunin, who in 5 years in Madrid has only made 17 appearances for the first team.

