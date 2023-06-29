Reinbacher equals Vanek’s draft record

David Reinbacher was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in fifth place in the annual draft of the best young players in the National Hockey League (NHL) in Nashville (USA) on Thursday night. The Austrian was the first defender to be “picked” by a club in this year’s draft.

The 18-year-old from Vorarlberg thus matched the red-white-red record set by Thomas Vanek, who was also selected as the fifth player by the Buffalo Sabers in 2003.

Marco Kasper in 2022 in eighth (Detroit Red Wings), Marco Rossi in 2020 in ninth (Minnesota Wild) and Michael Grabner in 2006 in 14th (Vancouver Canucks) came a little later.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

