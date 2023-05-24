Home » Farmatodo successfully concludes Expo Belleza y Bienestar on the terrace of the Ciudad Comercial Tamanaco Center – EntornoInteligente
From May 12 to 14, the terrace of the Tamanaco Commercial City Center (CCCT) became the perfect meeting point to connect attendees with the latest trends and products in the sector, thanks to the Farmatodo Beauty and Wellness Expo. This event had the participation of 54 allied brands distributed in a space of 1500 square meters, providing a free experience for visitors to look and feel good. During the inauguration, the brand invited personalities and members of the media, who enjoyed a guided tour and took part in the press conference.

During this first meeting, details of the event were shared and various questions were answered. The spokespersons designated by the organization, Marilena Contreras (Commercial Vice President of Farmatodo), Jhoanna Rodríguez (Commercial Director of the Beauty, Personal Care and Baby categories) and Doralys Guilarte (Corporate Relations Manager)provided information about this great event and the future of the brand.

The Beauty and Wellness Expo offered a wide range of activities, special guests, consultancies, promotions, gifts and raffles, including a raffle for a 0 km Toyota Yaris car. More than 10,000 visitors had the opportunity to live a unique experience and learn through dynamics related to personal well-being, skin and hair care.

Throughout the weekend, the Caracas public enjoyed 21 professional presentations that expanded their knowledge of the latest trends in the sector. Some of the most outstanding spaces were the “Perfect Waves Tutorial” of the stylist Jennifer Araujo«Give Color to your Face» by the artist Daniel Soto and “The Benefits of Farmatodo Products” by Manuel Lobo.

Doralys Guilarte, Corporate Relations Manager of the branddescribed the Beauty and Wellness Expo as “a space that Farmatodo has created for the enjoyment of its customers, where they can experience innovation and differentiation, in line with our vision of being leaders in Venezuela and Latin America by providing well-being, health, and beauty.”

The Beauty and Wellness Expo It was undoubtedly an event in which Farmatodo demonstrated its commitment to continue providing differentiating spaces full of well-being, health and beauty for its clients.

For more information, visit www.farmatodo.com and follow us on social media @farmatodo (Twitter), farmatodovzla (Instagram) and FarmatodoVenezuela (Facebook).

