On Sunday morning, farmer Marcial Segovia Méndez died after being hit on his motorcycle by a vehicle on a road in the township of Caracolí, rural area of ​​Valledupar.

According to the victim’s relatives, the farmer went out to take a girl to a farm on his motorcycle, but when he stopped to lower the minor he was hit by the vehicle.

“The girl says that as soon as she got out she felt the impact of the car. He died right away,” said the farmer’s sister.

Another version indicates that Marcial Segovia parked on the motorcycle off the road and the car hit him.

Behind the farmer came his son, who noticed the accident and could not do anything to save his father’s life.

The National Police, for its part, reported that the driver of the vehicle with license plates KKO-992 was unharmed and was made available to the judicial authorities to clarify the fact.

The farmer’s body will be transferred to the headquarters of Legal Medicine in the capital of Cesar.