Farmer was found dead in Oporapa, Huila

Sad news in the municipality of Oporapa, where the discovery of a lifeless man was reported in the village of San Roque.

The victim has been identified as Jhon Jair Salamanca, a 40-year-old man, married and residing in the same village where he was found dead. His wife was the one who discovered the sad event and notified the authorities.

The circumstances surrounding the death of Jhon Jair Salamanca are still under investigation, for which reason the authorities have begun collecting evidence to determine the causes and possible circumstances of his death. The first hypothesis that arises is that of a possible self-elimination.

Through social networks, people close to the victim have expressed messages of condolences to the family.

The man’s body was taken to the morgue in Pitalito, Huila, for rigorous work in these cases and would later be taken to the village of San Roque, in Oporapa, for the funeral.

Suicide has been claiming lives in the department of Huila, which is why the authorities have alerts on in order to be able to act on time.

Violence in southern Huila

There are several acts of violence registered last weekend in the department of Huila.

In the most recent event presented in Acevedo, Huila, a young man identified as Óscar Javier Lizcano Mario, was murdered. The event was recorded in the village of San Antonio, where the victim received at least 5 gunshot wounds.

According to unofficial information, the young man was transferred to a care center, but unfortunately he arrived without vital signs due to the seriousness of his injuries. So far, the causes of the homicide are unknown, but the authorities have initiated the respective inquiries to clarify this tragic event.

This fact has generated consternation in the Acevedo community, which is dismayed by the increase in violence in the area.