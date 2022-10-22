Giuseppe Bubola, 64, died last night following an illness. He was well known in the Pievigino for his social and political commitment. From 2014 to 2019 he was president of the Bon Bozzolla Institute. During his mandate, the extension of the nursing home was carried out, a reference point for health in the Solighese area. Above all, he has handled the years of the Covid pandemic with the utmost attention. “In the five-year mandate of President Bubola, the service center for the elderly has seen the protagonist of a renewal of its mission in favor of the community”, Bon Bozzola had attested, when in December 2021 Bubola had to leave the presidency. “A return to the origins that has always looked with attention and determination to the health of the institution and to the present and future well-being of guests and the community, from a careful management of the budget, to the signing of the agreement for home services with the Municipality of Farra of Soligo, until the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the foundation. A “road map” pursued and promoted at the same time as the major restructuring, expansion, seismic and energy adaptation of the structure ».

Municipal councilor of Farra di Soligo since 2009, in the 2019 elections he was the candidate for mayor of the Lega and of the civic Together for Farra. Six days earlier his brother Dionisio had disappeared. The date of Giuseppe Bubola’s funeral should be set for the same day.