From foreign policy to the repudiation of fascism, from the stability of public accounts to moderation in economic recipes, from the flat tax to the bridge over the Strait. Until the correction of the policy on migrants with the elimination of the naval blockade against illegal immigrants. As the electoral campaign proceeds and the polls give it a steady rise, Giorgia Meloni continues in the reversal: the political line changes, becomes more moderate. An operation that looks like a real washing.

The condemnation of fascism in a trilingual video

Accreditation abroad as a democratic force can only begin with the condemnation of fascism. The leader of FdI then delivers her message to the foreign press in an even triligue video: in English, French and Spanish. “I read that the victory of the Brothers of Italy in the September elections would be a disaster towards an authoritarian change, the exit of Italy from the euro and other nonsense of this kind – he urges from the screen -. None of this is true. The Italian right has consigned fascism to history for decades now, unambiguously condemning the suppression of democracy and the shameful laws against Jews ”. In Meloni’s inner circle, the pressing to remove the flame from the symbol, the latest legacy of the MSI, would have begun. But the time is not yet ripe for this step.

Loyalty to NATO

Not only “a woman, a mother and a Christian”, but also the “guarantor” of the Italian position abroad. Loyalty to NATO included. Giorgia Meloni adds a label to the identikit that screamed in the square in 2019 and has been a smash ever since. She told the management of her party about her and then she repeated it to the foreign press. She is far from Italy that she sends her reassuring message: “With the leadership of the Brothers of Italy and the center-right, it will be a reliable Italy on international tables.” In short, she guarantees for the allies and so she takes the helm of the center right, hoping to tow it for everyone. She proudly she then she claims to have always been on the side of the Ukrainians and against the Russian invasion, supporting the position of the Draghi government in this. But you do not give up on pressing for you to include “the defense of the Fatherland” in the program of the center-right. And the point of conquest is the first position in the coalition’s programmatic document.

Stability of public accounts

Stop the amazing promises. Meloni refrains from promising an increase in minimum pensions to a thousand euros per month rather than a flat tax of 15% for everyone (as her allies do). In telling which flat tax she would like, she explains how it is better to start applying it on incremental income, that is, on the increase in income compared to the previous year. “Productivity is stimulated, black is brought out, without putting too much stress on the public finances,” she says. The mantra of the stability of the state finances becomes part of the FdI leader’s themes.

The Bridge over the Strait

In the program of the center-right this topic is addressed with only five words: “Building the bridge over the Strait”. Not a comma more. And they say that, even on this point, Giorgia Meloni has imposed the brake on the coalition. What is the point of relaunching a project from twenty years ago? Meloni would have said, getting a skimpy quote about the program for now. Also in this case, the leader of FdI fears that presenting a photocopy of the center-right program of some electoral campaigns ago could undermine its credibility.