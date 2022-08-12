The leoncelli finally find the goals by winning the first victory of the preseason over the local team of Excellence. D’Arcangelo also scores, ends 3-2

acqui terme

The goals were still missing at Derthona and yesterday they arrived, with an attacking trident that takes over in the second half of the friendly match in Acqui and gives a show in the final 3-2, against the local team that disputes the Piedmontese Excellence. Good signals for the coach Fabio Fossati, who rotates the whole squad available, changing almost all eleven between the first and second half, giving space to everyone, including young people in the evaluation phase.

The set-up of the first half follows that seen with the Ponte San Pietro last Saturday, or a prudent 3-5-2, with Manasiev inside next to Turchet pivot of the median and Ciko second half-winger, Procopio and D’Arrigo on the outside, while the defense, Tambussi absent for a blow, includes Todisco and Zucchini and the newcomer Soplantai, born in 2001, taken from Sestri Levante at the first starting out with Derthona, in front of goalkeeper Edo. In attack the center forward Gomez backed by Saccà returns after the precautionary stop. The first fraction ends 1-0 for the thermal baths, in whose ranks the former dertonino Samuele Emiliano plays, thanks to a goal from Piana, formerly of Castellazzo, on a beat and again in which the Juventus goalkeeper makes two beautiful saves before capitulating . Good chances ahead for Gomez and Saccà. In the second half, a whirlwind of changes and 3-4-3 form that deploys the Coccolo-D’Arcangelo-Romairone trio. The draw is the result of a magnificent combination between the three forwards, with the opening of the former Sampdoria, a cross from the former Casale and an overhead shot by Romairone, who then provides the assist to D’Arcangelo to overturn the result. The 2-2 of Acqui comes from a penalty converted by Piana due to the defensive inattention of the various young people used in the role, but Romairone is still confirmed in a day of vein by signing the 3-2 with a shot to turn with which Derthona obtains the first victory deln preseason. Saturday will be repeated against the Cairese, in the Savona hinterland, kick-off at 17.30. –

Stefano Brocchetti