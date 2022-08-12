Home Sports Derthona overturns Acqui dragged by Romairone who scores a brace
Sports

Derthona overturns Acqui dragged by Romairone who scores a brace

by admin
Derthona overturns Acqui dragged by Romairone who scores a brace

The leoncelli finally find the goals by winning the first victory of the preseason over the local team of Excellence. D’Arcangelo also scores, ends 3-2

Stefano Brocchetti

11 August 2022

acqui terme

The goals were still missing at Derthona and yesterday they arrived, with an attacking trident that takes over in the second half of the friendly match in Acqui and gives a show in the final 3-2, against the local team that disputes the Piedmontese Excellence. Good signals for the coach Fabio Fossati, who rotates the whole squad available, changing almost all eleven between the first and second half, giving space to everyone, including young people in the evaluation phase.

The set-up of the first half follows that seen with the Ponte San Pietro last Saturday, or a prudent 3-5-2, with Manasiev inside next to Turchet pivot of the median and Ciko second half-winger, Procopio and D’Arrigo on the outside, while the defense, Tambussi absent for a blow, includes Todisco and Zucchini and the newcomer Soplantai, born in 2001, taken from Sestri Levante at the first starting out with Derthona, in front of goalkeeper Edo. In attack the center forward Gomez backed by Saccà returns after the precautionary stop. The first fraction ends 1-0 for the thermal baths, in whose ranks the former dertonino Samuele Emiliano plays, thanks to a goal from Piana, formerly of Castellazzo, on a beat and again in which the Juventus goalkeeper makes two beautiful saves before capitulating . Good chances ahead for Gomez and Saccà. In the second half, a whirlwind of changes and 3-4-3 form that deploys the Coccolo-D’Arcangelo-Romairone trio. The draw is the result of a magnificent combination between the three forwards, with the opening of the former Sampdoria, a cross from the former Casale and an overhead shot by Romairone, who then provides the assist to D’Arcangelo to overturn the result. The 2-2 of Acqui comes from a penalty converted by Piana due to the defensive inattention of the various young people used in the role, but Romairone is still confirmed in a day of vein by signing the 3-2 with a shot to turn with which Derthona obtains the first victory deln preseason. Saturday will be repeated against the Cairese, in the Savona hinterland, kick-off at 17.30. –

See also  Volleyball, Pinerolo in A1 with the puzzle of the building. The Municipality: use the Curling facility

Stefano Brocchetti

Unlimited access to all site content

1 € / month for 3 months, then 2.99 € per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Juve, the negotiation with Paredes is decided: we...

Francesca Neri and the other self: illness, sex,...

Qatar World Cup schedule adjusted host staged opener

“My new life in Switzerland as a coach”

Ibra-Lukaku, the challenge is repeated Milan and Inter...

Debut at home for Union Landriano and Vistarino...

Fofana and Simakan, Milan’s two old goals affect...

La Voghe resists for an hour at the...

Morata beats Juve Atletico drops poker and Allegri...

The relay with Mizzau ends at the foot...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy