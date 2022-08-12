Listen to the audio version of the article

The price list effect relaunches Italian exports, which in June grew by over 20%. The rush of sales of made in Italy in the world is in fact largely explained by the increase in prices made necessary by the increases in the prices of raw materials, energy and components, an effect that translates into an increase of almost 24% in values units, while volumes are down by 2.1%.

The figures for June, which see growth of 21.2%, the sixteenth consecutive month in progress, the eighth in double-digit growth, seal a first half once again beyond expectations. The only negative figure is the seasonally adjusted monthly comparison, which sees a slowdown of 2.1% between May and June.

National exports thus reached 306 billion in the first six months, 56 more than in the same period of 2021, which in absolute values ​​had represented the new record. If last year sales were equal to 516 billion, taking as a reference the last 12 mobile months (July 2021 – June 2022) we have already reached 572, adding in fact about ten billion more every month.

In sectoral terms there is not a single negative sign and the only sector at stake is that of cars, which grew by only 3.3%.

From a geographical point of view, progress is unanimous, developed almost equally both on non-EU markets and in Europe, starting with our two key markets, France and Germany, both growing by more than 15%.