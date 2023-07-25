Fashion wrapped in a sensory experience

GENERATE “A connection with positive emotions, which lead us to states of reflection, dopamine and feelings of fullness” is the message that reads each one of the wonderful pieces designed by María Elena Villamil for the inaugural catwalk of Colombiamoda + Colombiatex 2023.

The inspiration behind the “Indefinite Limits” collection was Abstract Expressionism which, in the designer’s words, seeks to “move away from figurative representations and, rather, focuses on the sensations generated by color fields and linked to moods”.

The creative made an invitation with her proposal to connect spiritually with various artistic expressions typical of the DNA of the firm, among which are: the handling of volumes, organic lines and shapes that, on last night’s evening, were enriched with prints and patterns. The link between all of them? The display of color and an unlimited sensory experience.

“We created a palette of warm tones made up of apricots, clays and reds. Going through other transversal tones, such as amphora and taupe, and different saturated pigments, such as pistachio, which are balanced with black and off-white tones”, María Elena Villamil expressed to the newspaper THE NEW CENTURYmoments before the parade.

On the other hand, the show was also characterized by its sustainable discourse, whose garments exhibited “friendly materials composed of cotton and denim of organic origin, recycled polyester taffetas and others that gave structure to each of the pieces,” he said. This is how María Elena Villamil is one of the many fashion and luxury brands that seek to satisfy the demands of an increasingly conscious wave of consumers who make purchasing decisions based on the origin of things and the practices and processes involved in their production. For this reason, the inaugural catwalk advocated for a more respectful fashion with the planet in collaboration with the ally and official sponsor Inter Rapidísimo, a company committed to environmental sustainability.

“Our responsibility with sustainability is a permanent and constant purpose that we build little by little. It is a relevant topic that we bet on every day with small actions as a company, through the use of some materials of organic origin, others recycled, the reduction of the use of plastic and social development plans with the Progresar Foundation”, said the creative, in relation to her vision of a friendlier future for the industry.

It was a unique catwalk, an icon of femininity, connected emotions and sustainability, the three pillars with which the Colombian fashion house celebrated the 35-year history of Inexmoda and the trajectory of more than 30 years of the creative in the Colombian Fashion Week. For María Elena Villamil: “Colombiamoda has been the most important platform we have in the country to give visibility to our product and our creations. Hand in hand with Inexmoda, many dreams have been built and materialized that help boost the industry and transcend borders”. As it has been in your case, taking into account that we can currently find your garments in different countries, such as Mexico, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Spain and Nicaragua.

A reflection of the national talent and its master stitches that show that the evolution of fashion in Colombia is evidenced through the creative potential that we have and that for a few years has had significant international recognition.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

