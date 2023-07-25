Little money and even less ideas: other than a new model, Serie A is once again a second-hand market (more or less safe)

And model newhe told himself. Yes, because after the last few seasons, the championships of Milan e Napoli arrived thinking outside those schemes for years dominant in Serie A together with good results in Europe, seemed to suggest a change of mindset. In the awareness of not being able to compete with the Premier and with the new oasis of Arabia and that the old schemes did not seem very replicable given the entry “benefits” almost vacant, the change that saw scouting becoming increasingly important, young people less marginal, safe or presumed second-hand goods less attractive seemed positive. The first three weeks of the 2023 market seem to show a braked in this sense and an almost Ancien Régime climate though. Starting with the Italian champions: they shattered the championship last by first shattering the logic of building the team. Street Insigne, Koulibaly e Mertensrespectively captain, best defender of A and absolute favorite of the fans as well as Fabian Ruiz and Ospina and team roughly already composed in retreat with Kvaratskhelia e Kim, unknown to most, to make up for the illustrious departures upstairs. Today Kim has already left, with a new record capital gain for Adl but still not replaced, as well as Calm down which unlike the Korean, however, had not left its mark. Last year the Azzurri were ready and complete already in retreat, and it went well: this season we prefer to wait. Will it be the same?

A wait-and-see policy is also that of Lazio: Lotito’s team despite having returned to Champions he hasn’t moved much so far, he’s caught Castellanosa very interesting point but for now with the stripes of the deputy Immobile, and above all he has sold Milinkovic Savic in Arabia. And if Napoli’s scouting capable of finding a pearl like Kvaratskhelia at ten million euros and a marvel like Kim at eighteen seemed to have shown the way, today the temptation safe used seems to be back in vogue: Fiorentina focuses on Arthurafter the negative experiences at Juventus it’s at Liverpool and the object of desire of half Serie A is Alvaro Morata32 years old in October, who played in Serie A (and in the Premier League and in the Liga). Juve (who would gladly take him back) and plays the role of rightfully by age and characteristics used Safe. Halfway between one style and another is Inter, who are betting strongly on Frattesi adding a nice bet like bisseck and then Thurambut then backs up with Squareimagine replacing Onana with Sommer and would not at all disdain to insert one between Morata and Tharemiboth over the age of thirty.

Once again it is Milan to marry a line Interesting: Tonali loses, which at those figures is almost inevitable, but immediately supplies Pioli Loftus Cheek, Pulisic and especially Rejinders e Okafor. Certainly starting again with a team with many new elements is never easy, nor will it be playing without Tonali and initially Bennacer as well as Brahim Diaz; but considering the low average age and the long-term project, the choices seem appreciable. appreciable they also look like those of Rome at least so far with two strong players like Come on e Aouar taken to zero. Then the impact of Giuntoli on Juventus after the masterpiece Napolicertainly imagining something more intriguing than Luke in black and white. In the background, however, there is the youth question: after a season in which the national youth teams (apart from the Under 21) have done very well or even very well, it would have been legitimate to think of the A clubs more inclined to value those guys, especially if the recent past has shown that not being able to bring in Italian championship the world‘s big names, as in the past, courage is often rewarded bet on tomorrow’s champions. In that sense the good Cagliari that will give a chance to a very interesting guy like Oristanio and hopefully the opportunities will also come for the various Calafiori e WashThat At the bottom you play more and Baldanzi you earn a big. Serie A was said to be like new luxury boutiquesable to find hidden diamonds and sell them well: an acceptable prospect in theimpossibility immediately to go back to being the customers of shops carefar less edifying than doing the Street market of used.