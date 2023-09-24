Fatal Bus Crash in New York Raises Concerns About Operator’s Safety Record

Fatal Bus Crash in New York Linked to “Unacceptable Operator” Transportation Company

New York – A transportation company involved in a fatal bus crash that claimed the lives of two teachers and injured several students has been labeled an “unacceptable operator” by the state after failing multiple safety inspections since 2022.

Regency Transportation Ltd., the bus operator responsible for the tragic incident, had failed five out of 15 safety inspections during the 2023 fiscal year, according to records from the New York State Department of Transportation. The agency conducts over 150,000 safety inspections each year as part of its bus safety program.

The bus, carrying approximately 40 students from Farmingdale High School marching band, was en route to a band camp in Pennsylvania when it veered off Interstate 84, crashing into a wire guardrail and rolling multiple times down a ravine in Wawayanda, about 70 miles northwest of New York City. New York State Police Trooper Jason Lewis provided these details.

Gina Pellettiere and Beatrice Ferrari, two teachers on board, were sadly killed in the crash, while several students sustained injuries, according to police reports.

New York Department of Transportation spokesperson Joseph Morrissey stated that the bus was a recent addition to Regency Transportation’s fleet and underwent its first inspection from the department in August 2023. It successfully passed its semi-annual inspection and has undergone four additional random roadside inspections since 2021, all of which it passed. These inspections were conducted by the state’s transportation department or other states’ authorities.

If a bus operator has an out-of-service rate of 25% or higher or fails inspections, they are deemed “unacceptable” by the transportation agency. Regency Transportation Ltd.’s rate for the 2023 fiscal year was 33%, according to department records.

Companies classified as “unacceptable” must undergo a minimum of two comprehensive safety inspections per year. They may also face various “corrective actions,” such as civil penalties for notices of violation, as well as suspension or revocation of interstate operating authority, as detailed by the New York Department of Transportation.

Morrissey confirmed to CNN that other buses operated by Regency Transportation Ltd. failed a total of seven safety inspections in the past two years. Most of the issues discovered by investigators were related to the braking systems, prompting immediate removal from service until rectified by the operator and verified by inspectors. Some buses also exhibited problems with record-keeping and rear axles.

Regency Transportation Ltd. has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the crash.

Authorities have indicated that a defective front tire may have contributed to the crash, although the investigation remains ongoing. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) dispatched a team to the scene on Friday to determine the factors leading to this tragic incident.

According to NTSB investigator-in-charge John Humm, discussions with the bus driver will occur as soon as possible, depending on her health status. A team of seven NTSB investigators will remain at the crash site for the next few days, examining potential causes of the crash and determining if the bus was equipped with a dashboard camera.

As investigations continue, the community mourns the loss of two beloved teachers and prays for the swift recovery of the injured students.

CNN journalists Holly Yan, Caroll Alvarado, and Omar Jimenez contributed to this report.