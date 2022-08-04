Home News Father and son killed in Cerignola, a 45-year-old arrested for the double murder: “He killed for a debt of 10 thousand euros”
Father and son killed in Cerignola, a 45-year-old arrested for the double murder: “He killed for a debt of 10 thousand euros”

Father and son killed in Cerignola, a 45-year-old arrested for the double murder: “He killed for a debt of 10 thousand euros”

Police and carabinieri arrested in the early afternoon of today in Trinitapoli (Bat) 45-year-old Giuseppe Rendina, alleged perpetrator of the double murder of Gerardo and Pasquale Davide Cirillo father and son respectively of 58 and 27 years whose corpses were found Sunday morning in an agricultural land in the countryside of Cerignola (Foggia).

The two victims were executed with a gunshot to the back of the head, their bodies wrapped in plastic bags and hidden under a pile of irrigation pipes.

According to the hypotheses of the investigators, the two were killed because Gerardo Cirillo had contracted a debt of about 10 thousand euros with the alleged murderer.

